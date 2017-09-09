‘SEC Nation’ Sign Right Behind Tim Tebow Savagely Roasts Tim Tebow

ESPN’s “College GameDay” is known for the hilarious signs students hold up during the broadcasts, but this weekend’s best one didn’t actually come from “College GameDay.”
SEC Network’s “SEC Nation” was at Missouri on Saturday for the Tigers’ matchup against South Carolina, and Tim Tebow was back in his analyst role after the St. Lucie Mets wrapped up their season Sunday. But one fan apparently wanted to remind Tebow how he was doing in the New York Mets’ system.
Tebow, in fact, finished the season with a .226 average in 126 games between the Single-A Columbia Fireflies and the Single-A Advanced Mets. The 30-year-old did improve his average from .220 to .231 when he moved up, so that’s progress, we guess.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
