See Moment Patriots’ Super Bowl LI Banner Was Revealed At Gillette Stadium

The wait is over. The New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LI banner finally has been revealed at Gillette Stadium.

Prior to the Patriots’ season opener Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game, New England put on quite the show to honor the team’s historic Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Actor and Massachusetts native Mark Wahlberg kicked things off, and one of the best moments was when injured wide receiver Julian Edelman came out carrying one of the Pats’ Vince Lombardi Trophies.

But the main event was when the covering was lifted and the new banner was revealed.

And now it’s on to the 2017 season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images