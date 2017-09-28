Serena Williams’ Daughter’s Name Pays Tribute To Baby’s First Grand Slam

Serena Williams’ child has been on the court for a Grand Slam final one more time than most of us can claim.

The tennis star and 23-time Grand Slam champion welcomed a baby girl with her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, on Sept. 1. The couple named their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. after her father, but Williams revealed there was another reason they chose the name, too.

Fun fact my daughters initials are AO as in the Aussie open she won with me @AustralianOpen — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 28, 2017

Williams was eight weeks pregnant when she beat her sister, Venus Williams, to win the 2017 Australian Open back in January. The win put her ahead of Steffi Graf for most Grand Slam titles in the open era and added to her 39 total Grand Slam wins combined in women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

