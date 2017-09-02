Serena Williams Is Congratulated By Tennis, Music Icons On Baby’s Birth

Stars of sports and stage are lining up to congratulate Serena Williams on becoming a mother.
The tennis icon welcomed a baby girl into to the world Friday in a West Palm Beach, Fla., hospital, and Beyonce and Rafael Nadal were just two of the many celebrities who are wishing her and fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohaniance, well following the birth of their first child.
Nadal, the top-ranked men’s tennis player, sent this message on Twitter to Williams and his 13.7 million followers.
Retired tennis stars Chris Evert and Boris Becker also joined the chorus.
Beyonce, the pop-music megastar, used Instagram to congratulate Williams. Beyonce’s 106 million Instagram followers now know Williams is a new mom.
Williams’ admirers don’t just reside in high places. Less famous Twitter users marked the occasion with speculation about the baby’s athletic prowess.
We have no doubts someone from Williams’ lineage can handle such pressure and expectations.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images
