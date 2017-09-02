Serena Williams Is Congratulated By Tennis, Music Icons On Baby’s Birth

Stars of sports and stage are lining up to congratulate Serena Williams on becoming a mother.

The tennis icon welcomed a baby girl into to the world Friday in a West Palm Beach, Fla., hospital, and Beyonce and Rafael Nadal were just two of the many celebrities who are wishing her and fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohaniance, well following the birth of their first child.

Nadal, the top-ranked men’s tennis player, sent this message on Twitter to Williams and his 13.7 million followers.

Congrats Serena!!! So much joy for you!!! https://t.co/u4edTrqIbB — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 1, 2017

Retired tennis stars Chris Evert and Boris Becker also joined the chorus.

@serenawilliams had baby girl !!! Congrats from NYC @Eurosport_DE — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) September 1, 2017

Beyonce, the pop-music megastar, used Instagram to congratulate Williams. Beyonce’s 106 million Instagram followers now know Williams is a new mom.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Williams’ admirers don’t just reside in high places. Less famous Twitter users marked the occasion with speculation about the baby’s athletic prowess.

RT if Serena infant daughter is already a better athlete than you — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) September 2, 2017

4:00 Serena Williams daughter is born

4:04 Serena Williams daughter ranked in top 100 for WTA — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 1, 2017

Serena Williams just had a baby girl. They're on the practice court now. — Andy Jacobs (@phatandy) September 1, 2017

Serena Williams' baby came out the womb with an exclusive shoe deal & a Fisher-Price sponsorship. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) September 2, 2017

We have no doubts someone from Williams’ lineage can handle such pressure and expectations.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images