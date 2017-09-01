Serena Williams Reportedly Goes Into Labor; Tennis Legend’s First Child To Arrive Soon

Serena Williams will soon adopt a new moniker: mom.
The Tennis superstar has gone into labor at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., according to WPEC’s Thomas Forester. She was admitted into the facility Wednesday night. Doctors induced her Thursday night.
The first child of Williams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, should be born sometime during Labor Day Weekend. The parents don’t know the baby’s gender yet.
Williams announced her pregnancy in April and had star-studded baby shower in early August.
The sports world has been eagerly awaiting the baby’s arrival, and news of Williams’ labor has sent many into a frenzy.
Thumbnail photo via Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP