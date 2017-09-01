Serena Williams Reportedly Goes Into Labor; Tennis Legend’s First Child To Arrive Soon

Serena Williams will soon adopt a new moniker: mom.

The Tennis superstar has gone into labor at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., according to WPEC’s Thomas Forester. She was admitted into the facility Wednesday night. Doctors induced her Thursday night.

Tennis Superstar Serena Williams is waiting at St.Marys Medical Center this hour to give birth to her first child. https://t.co/agveIwUiWI pic.twitter.com/bxdheHA3gI — Thomas Forester (@Thomas_Forester) September 1, 2017

The first child of Williams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, should be born sometime during Labor Day Weekend. The parents don’t know the baby’s gender yet.

Williams announced her pregnancy in April and had star-studded baby shower in early August.

The sports world has been eagerly awaiting the baby’s arrival, and news of Williams’ labor has sent many into a frenzy.

When we heard @serenawilliams is reportedly in labor … pic.twitter.com/25izB6ofoe — espnW (@espnW) September 1, 2017

Serena Williams is in labor on Labor Day weekend because she's Serena Williams. #SerenaWilliams — CiCi Adams (@CiCiAdams_) September 1, 2017

Serena Williams is in labor. A baby champion finna be born and I need to calm myself. #SerenaWilliams — CiCi Adams (@CiCiAdams_) September 1, 2017

We're sending all our love and best wishes to @serenawilliams, who has reportedly gone into labor! #USTA pic.twitter.com/ujEp6QzGN4 — USTA (@usta) September 1, 2017

