Sergio Aguero Is Injured In Car Accident Prior To Chelsea Vs. Man City Game

Sergio Aguero’s fine run of form has crashed to a halt.

The Manchester City striker suffered rib injuries in a car accident Thursday night in Amerstam, the Premier League club said in a statement. Aguero was a passenger in a taxi, which skidded off the road and crashed into a light post. He was treated at a local hospital and released Friday.

Here are photos and a video of the Aguero accident scene.

#Video Las primeras imágenes que llegan desde Holanda: el goleador argentino sufrió un grave accidente. https://t.co/rkzno9HO5z — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) September 29, 2017

The scene of Sergio Aguero's nasty car accident in Amsterdam… pic.twitter.com/0v9qhDhbBX — Goal (@goal) September 29, 2017

Aguero, 29, revealed his injury in a phone call he made to Radio Metro de Argentina from the hospital.

“The taxi driver did not see the curve and skid,” Aguero said, per The Telegraph’s James Ducker. “And when he skidded, we hit him with the pole.

“I broke my rib, now I’m resting. It hurts me badly. I’ll be discharged in a little while.”

Manchester City doctors also will assess Aguero’s injuries, which might have been worse had he not been wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred.

Aguero's father: "According to Sergio, the taxi was going really fast. He asked him to slow down and he even put on his seat belt." Via TyC — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 29, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Aguero will miss Saturday’s pivotal Premier League game against Chelsea and Argentina’s upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador, according to Ducker. Aguero is expected to miss at least six weeks due to his rib injuries.

Aguero had been in Amsterdam on his day off to attend Colombian singer Maluma’s concert. He was on his way back to the airport for his return to Manchester when his taxi crashed.

Aguero had been in stunning form for Manchester City, with seven goals in eight games in all competitions this season. He almost certainly would have started against Chelsea, but he’ll now watch from afar.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte sent Aguero a message of support Friday during his pregame press conference.

Antonio Conte says he is sorry for the situation affecting Man City's Sergio Aguero and he hopes he is well. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 29, 2017

