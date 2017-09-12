Sergio Dipp Wins Twitter With Awesome Response After Sideline Report

The internet seemingly has been more focused on the ESPN broadcast than the “Monday Night Football” game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. But the internet soon learned it was messing with the wrong guy when it went after Sergio Dipp.

The ESPN reporter made his sideline debut late in the first quarter, and the rest is history.

Sergio Dipp for every game pic.twitter.com/ZhRJppvEAU — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) September 12, 2017

There were plenty of tweets about his sideline report afterward, some of which took the criticism way too far, but Dipp had the best responses of all.

✌😉 — Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) September 12, 2017

Amazing. Dipp now is an internet legend.

