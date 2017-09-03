Seven Best Red Sox-Yankees Moments Ahead Of 2017 Regular-Season Finale

Sunday marks the final time the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will meet during the 2017 Major League Baseball regular season, and it’s been quite the year for the fiercest rivalry in all of sports.

The rivalry had been in a rut, as the Yankees worked to get back to the top of the American League East division. But with an influx of young talent, the two teams find themselves once again battling an AL East crown.

As the Sox and Yanks prepare for the regular-season finale at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night, let’s take a look back at the top-seven moments from the rivalry in 2017.

1. Jackie Bradley Jr. Robs Aaron Judge Of Home Run With Unbelievable Catch

Judge, the Yankees’ rookie phenom, looked to have a two-run blast that would have brought New York within a run. But Bradley did what he’s done so many times, he glided back to the warning track, timed his leap perfectly and made a ridiculous catch.

2. Rafael Devers Hits Game-Tying Home Run Off 103-MPH Pitch From Aroldis Chapman.

The 20-year-old third baseman has impressed during his first season in Boston, and no moment has been more eye-opening than his home run off the hard-throwing closer. Chapman had just blown away Hanley Ramirez, but Devers was unfazed by the 100-plus-mph fastball, as he launched a round-tripper over the left-center field fence to tie the game.

3. Andrew Benintendi Crushes Two Home Runs Off Luis Severino

Severino had been enjoying a dominant second half of the season, but Benintendi and the Red Sox’s offense rocked the Yankees right-hander en route to a 10-5 win at Yankee Stadium.

4. Yankees Fan Gives Young Red Sox Fan Foul Ball In Heartwarming Moment

Putting the rivalry aside. A post shared by espn (@espn) on Jul 15, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

This had to make the list, now back to field.

5. Andrew Benintendi’s Walk-Off Walk Caps Red Sox’s Crazy Ninth-Inning Rally

The Red Sox trailed 4-3 entering the final frame. But Boston rallied to tie the game thanks to some sloppy defense by the Yankees, and Benintendi drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Sox a 5-4 win.

6. CC Sabathia Bunt Drama

The Yankees veteran left-hander spent time on the 10-day disabled list in August due to inflammation in his surgically-repaired knee, and the Red Sox were quick to test the pitcher’s mobility after he returned to action. Boston elected to drop down bunts to make Sabathia field his position in two August starts. And after Eduardo Nunez did so during Thursday’s game, Sabathia had some choice words for the Sox. This, of course, is great news for the rivalry.

7. Mookie Betts Robs Chris Carter Of Home Run With Amazing Leaping Grab

Bradley isn’t the only Red Sox outfielder who can make highlight-reel catches. And Carter found that out the hard way, as Betts went airborne to take away an opposite-field blast from the Yankees designated hitter.

It’s been a memorable season for the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry, and hopefully, the two teams have one more exciting installment in store for Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images