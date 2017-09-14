Shelby Raptor Baja Gets 75-Horsepower Boost Over Standard Ford Raptor

When Ford launched the updated F-150 Raptor ahead of the 2017 model year, there probably weren’t many people who thought “that’s not nearly as extreme as it should be.”

But the folks at Shelby American did, and they took it upon themselves to right that wrong.

Shelby announced Wednesday that it will produce a limited number of model year 2018 Shelby Baja Raptor pickups based on the current-generation Ford F-150 Raptor. And even though the Raptor starts out as a road car that’s capable of tackling the Baja 1,000, the Shelby-tuned version makes the standard off-roader look like child’s play.

In addition to adjustable shocks, beefier wheels and tires as well as updated interior and exterior styling, the Baja Raptor gets a big boost in power. It now produces 525 horsepower and 610 foot-pounds of torque, which is 75 horsepower and 100 foot-pounds more than it comes with from the factory.

“While the Raptor is an amazing truck right from Ford, we reimagined it for those who asked Shelby for an even more extreme version,” Shelby president, Gary Patterson, said in a statement. “The Shelby Raptor is harder edged, with more grunt and handling capability. We added adjustable shocks so the driver can even tailor their ride. This truck was designed and tested for those who seek maximum adventure both on and off the road.”

Considering the Baja Raptor represents roughly a 15 percent increase in horsepower, 20 percent increase in torque and will be limited to 500 units, it understandably will cost more than the standard pickup — a lot more. Shelby claims its Raptor will have an MSRP of $117,460, compared to the Ford Raptor’s starting price of $49,785.

Interestingly, there already are some of these 525-horspower beasts driving around in the United States. Vince LaViolette, Shelby’s vice president of operations, said that after development was completed, the tuning company “built a handful of 2017 versions that quietly hit dealer showrooms.”

All photos via Shelby