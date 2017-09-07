Someone Trolled Falcons Fans All Over Atlanta With 28-3 Snapchat Filter

Atlanta Falcons fans truly might never hear the end of their favorite team’s collapse in Super Bowl LI.

In case you’ve been living underground somewhere for the past year, the New England Patriots pulled off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history this February, overcoming a 28-3 deficit to the Falcons at the end of the third quarter to win 34-28 in overtime. Since then, 28-3 jokes have run rampant, with at least one person getting a scoreboard tattoo, someone using a 28-3 sign to motivate runners at the Boston Marathon, the Patriots taking a jab at the Falcons on their Super Bowl rings and New Orleans Saints fans planting a billboard outside the Falcons’ new stadium.

But someone pulled off perhaps the cruelest trick of them all Wednesday night, designing a filter on Snapchat that showed up all over Atlanta.

This savage geotag is currently popping up on Snapchat in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/08rMnjfLx4 — Louise Chouinard (@_LChouinard) September 6, 2017

Last night, someone installed a 28-3 Snapchat filter over the entire Atlanta area in a successful attempt to troll Falcons fans. pic.twitter.com/3mFZFGc9mh — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) September 7, 2017

There’s no word on who the culprit is, but signs point to it being a Patriots fan, as the filter came out just before the Pats’ season opener Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images