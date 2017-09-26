Spartak Moscow Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Liverpool hopes to kick-start its UEFA Champions League campaign far from the comforts of home.

The Reds will visit Spartak Moscow on Tuesday at Otkrytie Arena in a Champions League Group E game. The teams both drew their Champions League openers and are keen to rise to the group summit with a victory.

Liverpool is facing Spartak Moscow at the right time, with the reigning Russian league champion winning one of its last six league games. The Reds ended their four-game winless streak on Saturday by defeating Leicester City.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow online.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Soccer Match Pass

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com