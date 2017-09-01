Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell Applies For Dairy Queen Job Before Reporting To Team

Le’Veon apparently was bluffing about seeking a new line of work.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back filled out a Dairy Queen job application Thursday amid a contract impasse with his team. Bell featured in a video Twitter user MaddRichJr shared, telling viewers “I’m jobless right now.”

Bell is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and perhaps the premier running back in the NFL. He ran for 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 75 passes for 616 yards and two scores in 2016.

Bell has been holding out all preseason as he seeks to resolve his contract dispute with the Steelers. Pittsburgh offered him a $12.1 million franchise tender, but he rejected it because he wants a long-term contract which will pay him $5 million more.

The 25-year-old finally reported to the Steelers Friday, but it’s unclear whether he signed the franchise tender, according to NFL Media’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Le'Veon Bell just walked in #Steelers HQ. He waved. But, to my dismay, he did not bring any blizzards. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 1, 2017

Le'Veon Bell has left the building. He did not stop to say hello, he just gave us a peace sign. #Steelers — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 1, 2017

Let's slow our roll a minute. I asked Le'Veon Bell if he signed his tender. He didn't respond. His agent also wouldn't confirm if he had. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 1, 2017

The Steelers will face the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 10. Whether Bell will be carrying the ball or pushing blizzards by then remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images