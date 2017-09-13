Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell Works At Dairy Queen, Despite Returning To NFL Team

Le’Veon Bell got a job!

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back spent part of Tuesday working a shift at a local Dairy Queen, and the ice-cream chain shared photos and videos of Bell’s Dairy day on Twitter.

When star running back @L_Bell26 applied to work at DQ, we soft served him a contract. Stay tuned to see if he passes our DQ Drills. pic.twitter.com/DrdtYQlu8A — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) September 12, 2017

Clean handoff, @L_Bell26. That Fan’s definitely taking it to their house. pic.twitter.com/iTZtF1DY6m — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) September 13, 2017

Thanks for stopping in, @L_Bell26. Can you work tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/8oI44Yd2IA — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) September 13, 2017

If you’re asking why the All-Pro running back is working in fast food, you’re probably not alone. Bell applied for a Dairy Queen job earlier this month during his holdout from the Steelers, claiming at the time he was “jobless” and needed work. He apparently fit Dairy Queen’s image of an ideal employee because they promptly added him to their team.

Now that Bell signed his $12.1 million franchise-tender contract and is back on the field he might be one-and-done with those DQ Blizzards.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images