Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell Works At Dairy Queen, Despite Returning To NFL Team

Le’Veon Bell got a job!
The Pittsburgh Steelers running back spent part of Tuesday working a shift at a local Dairy Queen, and the ice-cream chain shared photos and videos of Bell’s Dairy day on Twitter.
If you’re asking why the All-Pro running back is working in fast food, you’re probably not alone. Bell applied for a Dairy Queen job earlier this month during his holdout from the Steelers, claiming at the time he was “jobless” and needed work. He apparently fit Dairy Queen’s image of an ideal employee because they promptly added him to their team.
Now that Bell signed his $12.1 million franchise-tender contract and is back on the field he might be one-and-done with those DQ Blizzards.
Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP