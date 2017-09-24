Steelers Vs. Bears Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

The Chicago Bears will be hard pressed to notch their first win of the 2017 NFL season Sunday afternoon.

The Bears will host Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are off to a 2-0 start to the campaign. After narrowly defeating the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, the Steelers responded with a convincing 26-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.

Chicago showed promise in a slim loss to the Atlanta Falcons to start the season, but the Bears took a step back in Week 2 with a 29-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This contest won’t lack dynamic offensive players, though, as Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell, Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen could make fantasy football players very happy.

Here’s how to watch Steelers vs. Bears online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images