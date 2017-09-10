Steelers Vs. Browns Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

There will be plenty to watch for when the Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season.

Second-round pick DeShone Kizer will make his NFL debut for the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. The 21-year-old beat out Cody Kessler and the since-released Brock Osweiler for the starting quarterback job and will add to Cleveland’s lengthy list of QBs in the past decade-plus.

As for the Steelers, Le’Veon Bell will lace up his cleats for the first time in the new season. The star running back was not with the team for the entire preseason as he held out amid contract frustrations. Bell is a critical piece of Pittsburgh’s offense, so it should be interesting to see if he deals with rust early on.

Here’s how you can watch Steelers vs. Browns online.

When: Sunday, Sep. 10, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images