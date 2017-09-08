Steelers Vs. Browns: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 1 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns Week 1 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

(-9) Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Mike: Browns. Gonna level with you here: I’m basically just fading the public. Nearly 3/4 of the spread bets are on the Steelers, and the Browns actually are getting better. They’ll hang with Pittsburgh, at least enough to cover.

Ricky: Browns. Myles Garrett’s ankle injury is worrisome, but there’s still some newfound optimism in Cleveland that’s hard to overlook. Jabrill Peppers looks like a game-changer on defense and special teams, and Cleveland made huge improvements along its offensive line. Don’t sleep on a Week 1 upset, especially with Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell coming off an offseason contract dispute.

Andre: Steelers. Pittsburgh’s defense thrived at the end of last season. They had 25 sacks in the final seven games and allowed just 4.7 yards per play during that stretch. The Browns allowed a season-high 66 sacks. Good luck, DeShone Kizer.

