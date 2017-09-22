Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Aaron Hernandez’s Lawyer For Suing NFL, Patriots

Stephen A. Smith yet again is fired up, but this time it’s tough to blame him.

Jose Baez, a lawyer for Aaron Hernandez, and Boston University’s CTE center announced Thursday that the former New England Patriots tight end was suffering from “severe CTE” when he committed suicide earlier this year. Furthermore, Baez revealed he’d filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the NFL and the Patriots on behalf of Hernandez’s daughter.

Now, only time will tell if Baez’s lawsuit, as ridiculous as it might seem, proves worthy of federal court. But the mere possibility that Baez is using CTE to explain the behavior of Hernandez, a convicted murderer, really doesn’t sit well with Smith.

Watch him rip Baez during Friday’s episode of “First Take” in the video below:

Smith is hardly the first person to criticize Baez, as many people have been quick to write off the lawsuit as a publicity stunt for the famous attorney.

Still, Hernandez’s brain, the object truly at the center of all this mess, presents reason for concern. Even Tedy Bruschi, the former Patriots linebacker who suffered a stroke in 2005, is worrying about his own health after the alarming diagnosis.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images