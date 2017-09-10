Stephen Curry Shows Support For Colin Kaepernick With Instagram Story

Add Stephen Curry to the list of people who believe that Colin Kaepernick unjustly is without an NFL job.

The Golden State Warriors guard, who is a diehard Carolina Panthers fan, was at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday to see his team take on the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick’s former club. And prior to kickoff, Curry showed support for Kaepernick via his Instagram.

Steph Curry showing support for Colin Kaepernick during the Panthers-49ers game (via Instagram) pic.twitter.com/5tFiA1vHOT — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 10, 2017

The 49ers cut ties with Kaepernick at the turn of the new NFL year. The veteran quarterback never generated much interest on the open market, as many believe his overt social stances have prevented teams from pursuing him.

Now that the regular season officially is underway, it’s hard to imagine Kaepernick joining an NFL roster in 2017. While injuries potentially could open an opportunity, Kaepernick’s mission to raise awareness towards racial injustice very well could have ended his NFL career.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images