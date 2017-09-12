Stephon Marbury Wants To Make An NBA Comeback At 40 Years Old

Stephon Marbury is one of the biggest basketball stars in China right now, but he’s ready to come back home.

The two-time NBA All-Star announced in July that he would play one final season in the Chinese Basketball Association for the Beijing Fly Dragons after six seasons and three championships with the Beijing Ducks. But it turns out Marbury has his sights set on something even bigger.

It's time to combine. My next move is the best move. Working on the come back to the #nba pic.twitter.com/TaWjqwwekF — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) September 12, 2017

It certainly will be an uphill battle for “Starbury,” as he’s 40 years old and has been out of the NBA for seven years. The last time he played stateside was for the Boston Celtics in 2009.

But who knows? His hometown New York Knicks haven’t been doing so hot recently, so maybe they’d be interested in a reunion.

