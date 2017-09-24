Steve Kerr Says Donald Trump Is One Who Should ‘Honor’ The White House

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has a lot to say about President Donald Trump.

After Trump rescinded Stephen Curry’s invitation to visit the White House, the sports world went nuts. The Warriors, who apparently took the president’s shot at Curry as a shot at the entire team, announced they wouldn’t celebrate their 2017 NBA championship in Washington D.C.

But while so many are taking to Twitter, microphones, or even to a knee, to display opposition towards Trump, Kerr elected to take a different approach: write an article.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to meet President (Ronald) Reagan, both Bushes, (Bill) Clinton, and (Barack) Obama,” Kerr wrote in a piece published through Sports Illustrated’s Chris Ballard on Sunday. “I didn’t agree with all of them, but it was easy to set politics aside because each possessed an inherent respect for the office, as well as the humility that comes with being a public servant in an incredible position of power, representing 300 million people.

“And that’s the problem now. In his tweet to Steph, Trump talked about honoring the White House but, really, isn’t it you who must honor the White House, Mr. President?”

But that wasn’t all Kerr said.

Before Trump’s comments, the Warriors actually planned to meet Saturday to discuss whether they’d visit the White House. Kerr, however, thinks players already had made up their minds.

“Would we have gone? Probably not,” Kerr wrote. “The truth is we all struggled with the idea of spending time with a man who has offended us with his words and actions time and again. But I can tell you one thing: it wouldn’t have been for the traditional ceremony, to shake hands and smile for cameras. Internally, we’d discussed whether it’d be possible to just go and meet as private citizens and have a serious, poignant discussion about some of the issues we’re concerned about.

“But he’s made it hard for any of us to actually enter the White House, because what’s going on is not normal. It’s childish stuff: belittling people and calling them names.”

Say what you want about Kerr, Trump, or anyone involved in this mess, but it’s refreshing to see someone put down the phone and actually provide a sincere, measured response.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images