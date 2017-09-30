Suns’ Josh Jackson Explains Why He Thinks Stephen Curry Is ‘Unathletic’

Stephen Curry shows off his incredible shooting and crafty ball-handling on a nightly basis, but apparently one promising NBA rookie isn’t impressed with the two-time MVP’s athleticism.

Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson, the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft, sent shockwaves around the league when he chose a head-scratching approach to compare he and Curry.

In a video for Vice Sports, Jackson explained how his game is different than Curry’s, saying “he’s (Curry) known as a shooter and I’m not, and he’s small and unathletic.”

While calling Curry unathletic is a jarring statement, Jackson insists it wasn’t a slight at the Golden State Warriors star. The Kansas product evidently has his own idea of athleticism, which he shared via Twitter on Friday.

Man y'all make a story out of anything 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 my definition of athletic is a guy who flies through the lane and plays above the rim 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Josh Jackson (@j_josh11) September 29, 2017

And y'all wonder why we don't like the media. Stop twisting people's words. — Josh Jackson (@j_josh11) September 29, 2017

No matter how you would describe Curry’s game, it’s clearly effective. The sharp-shooting guard has a slew of accolades on his résumé, including two NBA championships.

