Suns’ Josh Jackson Explains Why He Thinks Stephen Curry Is ‘Unathletic’

Stephen Curry shows off his incredible shooting and crafty ball-handling on a nightly basis, but apparently one promising NBA rookie isn’t impressed with the two-time MVP’s athleticism.
Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson, the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft, sent shockwaves around the league when he chose a head-scratching approach to compare he and Curry.
In a video for Vice Sports, Jackson explained how his game is different than Curry’s, saying “he’s (Curry) known as a shooter and I’m not, and he’s small and unathletic.”
While calling Curry unathletic is a jarring statement, Jackson insists it wasn’t a slight at the Golden State Warriors star. The Kansas product evidently has his own idea of athleticism, which he shared via Twitter on Friday.
No matter how you would describe Curry’s game, it’s clearly effective. The sharp-shooting guard has a slew of accolades on his résumé, including two NBA championships.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP