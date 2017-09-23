TCU Vs. Oklahoma State Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

Is TCU really a Big 12 title contender this season? We might get an answer to that question Saturday.
The No. 16 Horned Frogs will take on No. 6 Oklahoma State, and both teams are 3-0 on the season so far. However, no one in the Big 12 had faced any conference opponents until this weekend.
The Cowboys have one of the best offenses in the country so far, but TCU certainly isn’t slacking and they’ve faced tougher opponents than Oklahoma State has. It’ll be a true test of what the conference may look like deeper into the season.
Here’s how you can watch TCU vs. OSU.
When: Saturday, Sept. 23, at 3:30 p.m. ET
Watch: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images
