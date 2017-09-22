Teary-Eyed Cris Carter Says He’d Still Play Football Despite CTE Fears

Some current and former NFL players have regrets about playing football, given all the knowledge available about CTE.

Chris Carter, however, wouldn’t change a thing.

During FOX Sports 1’s “First Things First” on Friday, the Hall-of-Fame wide receiver gave his opinions on Aaron Hernandez who, according to his attorney and Boston University’s CTE Center, was dealing with “severe” CTE at the time of his suicide earlier this year. At one point, Carter responded to the question of whether he’d still play football, despite fear of CTE.

Then, he went off.

.@criscarter80: Am I scared? Yes I’m scared but football has given me everything I love in life. An emotional Cris Carter on CTE in the NFL pic.twitter.com/nYf7FFpRT0 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 22, 2017

Say what you want about Carter, who doesn’t always say things that make a whole lot of sense. But given his obvious passion for the issue, it shouldn’t be hard to feel a little sympathy.

As you might expect, opinions on Hernandez — and his lawyer — are all over the place.

Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, for one, has concerns about his own health in the wake of Hernandez’s diagnosis. Stephen A. Smith, meanwhile, is disgusted by Jose Baez, an attorney for the former Patriots tight end, who filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Pats and the NFL.