Texans’ Brian Cushing Suspended 10 Games For Performance-Enhancing Substances

Want to get away, Houston Texans?

It sure has been a trying week for the Texans, beginning with their Week 1 debacle against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And they now will be down one of their veteran defensive players for the next 10 games.

Houston announced Wednesday that linebacker Brian Cushing has been suspended 10 games for once again breaking the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy. Cushing also was suspended four games in 2010 for PED use.

Cushing won’t be eligible to play until Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans. He had three combined tackles in Houston’s 29-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images