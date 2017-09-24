Texans React To Tom Brady Game-Winning Drive With Hilarious Tweets

The Houston Texans played very well Sunday at Gillette Stadium, but like so many teams over the last 17 years, they couldn’t stop New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady when it mattered most.

Brady led the Patriots on a game-winning drive with about two minutes left in the fourth quarter. He found wide receiver Brandin Cooks on the left side of the end zone to put the Pats up 36-33.

Whoever runs the Texans’ Twitter account was tweeting GIFs throughout the drive, providing some laughs.

The Texans are 1-2, but their performance Sunday is an encouraging step forward despite the loss.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images