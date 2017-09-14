Texans Vs. Bengals: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 2 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Houston Texans-Cincinnati Bengals Week 2 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

Houston Texans at (-6.5) Cincinnati Bengals, 8:25 p.m ET.

Mike: Texans. It’s hard to put faith in a road team with quarterback issues in a Thursday night game, but that’s how bad Cincinnati looked last week. That offensive line has issues, which is bad news against the Houston pass rush.

Ricky: Texans. Houston looked awful in Week 1. But guess what: Cincinnati was just as bad and this is a terrible matchup for the Bengals, whose reshuffled offensive line already looks very shaky. Expect a big bounce-back effort from Bill O’Brien’s bunch, regardless of who’s under center.

Andre: Texans. If Andy Dalton threw four interceptions and was sacked five times against the Ravens, what exactly is he going to do against a defense led by J.J. Watt that’s hungry after going sack-less in Week 1? Sure, the Texans’ quarterback situation is dire, but Vontaze Burfict still is out due to suspension and the Texans have the clear advantage in the trenches.

