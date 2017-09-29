The Bears Were So Bad Vs. Packers That Even Butterfinger Dominated Them

The Chicago Bears got roasted 35-14 by the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, but they also got absolutely shut out by a candy bar.

Yes, a candy bar, but not just any candy bar: We’re talking, of course, about Butterfinger.

During the first half of the Week 4 “Thursday Night Football” matchup at Lambeau Field, Bears quarterback Mike Glennon botched a snap, prompting Butterfinger to start mercilessly chirping the Bears on Twitter.

Here’s the first punch:

That hurts, especially when you consider Butterfinger was founded in Chicago in 1923 by the infallible Otto Schnering.

Here’s the ensuing carnage (warning: it gets ugly):

Stick to candy. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 29, 2017

Stick to football. Oh…wait. — Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017

Attention it’s 14-0 and you’re focusing on the wrong game here 😂 — Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017

*This is just sad — Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017

Crickets.

Honestly, what message were the Bears trying to send by attaching “Attention” by Charlie Puth? Regardless of what you think about the song (it’s trash), the lyrics aren’t remotely interesting, humorous, or applicable to the situation.

The worst part about this whole thing is it’s not like the Bears can just boycott Butterfinger or ban them from Soldier Field. Because even though they probably won’t admit it, Butterfingers are so, so delicious.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images