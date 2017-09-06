The Hurry-Up

The Hurry-Up: Week 1 NFL Primer, Patriots-Chiefs Preview, Fantasy Tips

by on Wed, Sep 6, 2017 at 4:30PM
294

The days are a bit shorter, the air is a little cooler and the kids are back in school.

But most importantly, football is back.

Week 1 of the NFL kicks off this week and the fine folks at NESN.com are here to get you ready on this week’s episode of “The Hurry-Up” presented by MyBookie.AG.

Mike Cole offers his locks and upsets for the week, Zack Cox and Doug Kyed preview the New England Patriots showdown against the Kansas City and Ricky Doyle plays America’s favorite prop game: “Show and Tell.”

Watch the entire show in the video above.

Click to visit MyBookie.AG and make your NFL wagers >>

Have a question for Darren Hartwell? Send it to him via Twitter at @darren_hartwell.

Have a question for Doug Kyed? Send it to him via Twitter at @DougKyed.

Have a question for Ricky Doyle? Send it to him via Twitter at @TheRickyDoyle.
TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team