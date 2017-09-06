The Hurry-Up: Week 1 NFL Primer, Patriots-Chiefs Preview, Fantasy Tips

The days are a bit shorter, the air is a little cooler and the kids are back in school.
But most importantly, football is back.
Week 1 of the NFL kicks off this week and the fine folks at NESN.com are here to get you ready on this week’s episode of “The Hurry-Up” presented by MyBookie.AG.
Mike Cole offers his locks and upsets for the week, Zack Cox and Doug Kyed preview the New England Patriots showdown against the Kansas City and Ricky Doyle plays America’s favorite prop game: “Show and Tell.”
Watch the entire show in the video above.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP