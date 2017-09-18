These NFL Teams Are In Trouble After Week 2 If History Is Any Indication

It’s way too early for NFL teams to reach for the panic button, but history suggests that several clubs have significantly hurt their chances of making the playoffs by stumbling out of the gate.

Consider this from ESPN’s Adam Schefter after Sunday’s Week 2 action:

Since NFL went to 12 playoff teams in 1990, only 12 percent of teams to start season 0-2 went on to make playoffs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2017

Again, losing your first two games isn’t exactly a death sentence. Many teams that start the season 0-2 are bad football teams who were unlikely to make the playoffs, anyway, yet they count toward the 88 percent of squads unable to overcome such an early-season hole.

However, it’s obviously not ideal to lose your first two games. And eight teams sit at 0-2 after Sunday’s slate of games, with the 0-1 New York Giants set to face the 1-0 Detroit Lions on Monday night.

Here’s the complete list:

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers

Expectations were relatively low for most of these teams. In fact, none of the eight made the playoffs last season. That doesn’t soften the blow, though, especially for teams like the Chargers, Bengals and Saints, who many experts expected to at least be competitive in 2017.

Maybe Week 3 will be when things turn around for a few of these franchises.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images