These Throwback Paint Schemes Made For Memorable Night At Darlington

Not to take anything away from Denny Hamlin’s thrilling victory in Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500, but the event at Darlington Raceway will be remembered for the eye-popping paint schemes.

In fact, Hamlin — who surged to victory lane after race-leader Martin Truex Jr. got a flat tire on the second-to-last lap — ran one of the coolest paint jobs of any driver. But he certainly wasn’t alone.

Not every Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver ran a vintage paint scheme Sunday night, but the one ones who did — Danica Patrick Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Chase Elliott, to name a few — really stood out.

With that said, click through the gallery below to see some of the memorable paint schemes from Sunday’s throwback race at Darlington:

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images