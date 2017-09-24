This Bears Blocked Field Goal, Non-TD Is The Wildest Play You’ll See Today

The NFL already was having an eventful day after Donald Trump’s controversial comments. Then the games started.

Sunday featured all sorts of highlight-reel plays across the league in Week 3 action, but none compared what happened in Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers.

With time running out in the first half, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell lined up to attempt a 35-yard field goal. Then all hell broke loose.

OK, let’s break this down: Bears special-teamer Sherrick McManis dove to block Boswell’s kicker, and Marcus Cooper corralled the loose ball, taking off for what was going to be a momentum-changing touchdown. But just before he reached the end zone, Cooper inexplicably slowed down, getting caught from behind by Steelers tight end Vance McDonald.

The craziness didn’t stop there, though: Steelers holder Jordan Berry was penalized for illegally batting the ball out of the end zone, meaning the Bears would get one untimed down before the end of the half.

Got all that?

To top it all off, Chicago tried to go for the touchdown but was called for a false start penalty, eventually settling for a short field goal before the end of the first half.

Seriously, when will players learn not to stop running before reaching the end zone?