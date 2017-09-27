This Kevin Durant ‘NBA 2K18’ Glitch Is Demoralizing For Thunder Fans

Gone are the days when Kevin Durant celebrates victory with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, there’s always video games.

In a recent “NBA 2K18” glitch, the Golden State Warriors forward, for some reason, celebrates a win with Thunder players. It’s pretty hilarious, though probably demoralizing for OKC fans.

Check it out in the tweet below:

Durant celebrating with the Thunder has to be the best 2K glitch I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/G1jyhtKTKE — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) September 27, 2017

Now, glitches are nothing new in video games. And it’s possible this was just a minor hiccup in an extensive stream of near-perfect calculus.

But we like to imagine there’s some sadistic 2K Games employee who inserted this glitch intentionally.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images