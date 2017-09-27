NBA

This Kevin Durant ‘NBA 2K18’ Glitch Is Demoralizing For Thunder Fans

by on Wed, Sep 27, 2017 at 4:13PM
576

Gone are the days when Kevin Durant celebrates victory with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, there’s always video games.

In a recent “NBA 2K18” glitch, the Golden State Warriors forward, for some reason, celebrates a win with Thunder players. It’s pretty hilarious, though probably demoralizing for OKC fans.

Check it out in the tweet below:

Now, glitches are nothing new in video games. And it’s possible this was just a minor hiccup in an extensive stream of near-perfect calculus.

But we like to imagine there’s some sadistic 2K Games employee who inserted this glitch intentionally.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team