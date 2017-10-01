This Ruthless Muay Thai Knockout Will Leave Your Entire Body Hurting

Every once in a while, a knockout comes around that stops you dead in your tracks.

That’s exactly what happened Friday, when Muay Thai fighters Cosmo Alexandre and Mikhail Romanchuk squared off in China. At one point in the match, Alexandre pulled off an insane sweep foot, and followed it up with one of the most devastating knees to the head you’ll ever see.

Check it out in the video below:

a great mistake!

Mikhail Romanchuk decided to continue after Cosmo Alexandre got yellow card for the 1st action & got KOd fast (Superstar) pic.twitter.com/N24siBNavq — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) September 29, 2017

Vicious.

Alexandre’s impressive display even caught the attention of UFC president Dana White.

Nasty foot sweep and knee pic.twitter.com/yNm1DJ2Qj6 — Dana White (@danawhite) September 30, 2017

Despite the obscure nature and feeling of the video, Alexandre isn’t some nobody.

The 35-year-old Brazilian is a professional kickboxer, boxer, and mixed martial artist. He’s a three-time World Muay Thai champion and a four-time World Kickboxing champion.