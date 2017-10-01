This Ruthless Muay Thai Knockout Will Leave Your Entire Body Hurting

Every once in a while, a knockout comes around that stops you dead in your tracks.
That’s exactly what happened Friday, when Muay Thai fighters Cosmo Alexandre and Mikhail Romanchuk squared off in China. At one point in the match, Alexandre pulled off an insane sweep foot, and followed it up with one of the most devastating knees to the head you’ll ever see.
Check it out in the video below:
Vicious.
Alexandre’s impressive display even caught the attention of UFC president Dana White.
Despite the obscure nature and feeling of the video, Alexandre isn’t some nobody.
The 35-year-old Brazilian is a professional kickboxer, boxer, and mixed martial artist. He’s a three-time World Muay Thai champion and a four-time World Kickboxing champion.
