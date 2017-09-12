Tim Tebow Puts Big Smile On Face Of WWII Vet Affected By Hurricane Irma

Tim Tebow is a Florida guy through and through, meaning the last few days must have been especially difficult for the former Heisman Trophy winner.

But the devastation that came as Hurricane Irma pounded the Sunshine State also presented Tebow an opportunity to do what he does best: give back.

The New York Mets minor leaguer on Monday shared a video from a visit to a special needs shelter where he met with a World War II veteran affected by the hurricane. And say what you want about Tebow, it’s hard not to be moved by the smile he puts on the man’s face as they spent some time together Monday.

Totally uplifted by this #ww2 veteran, who's spirit and talents encouraged his fellow visitors at this Special Needs Shelter! #irma pic.twitter.com/2q1nH7EHz0 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) September 11, 2017

Tebow’s keeping his sports dreams alive, as he’s said he’s still open to an NFL return, and despite what the critics (and stats) might say, he seems committed to sticking it out in his pursuit of a baseball career.

But it’s pretty clear Tebow’s biggest impact will continue to come away from the field.