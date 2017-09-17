Titans Vs. Jaguars Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The Jacksonville Jaguars looked doomed for a miserable 2017 season, but the team impressed in Week 1.

The Jaguars tallied 10 sacks en route to a 29-7 rout of the Houston Texans.

Jacksonville will take on another AFC South rival in Week 2 when it welcomes the Tennessee Titans to EverBank Field. Marcus Mariota and Co. will look to notch their first win of the season after a tough season-opening loss to the Oakland Raiders.

Here’s how you can watch Titans vs. Jaguars online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images