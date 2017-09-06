Tom Brady Did Not Suffer Concussion In 2016 Season, NFL Investigation Concludes

An NFL investigation into Tom Brady’s history of head injuries found no evidence that the New England Patriots quarterback suffered a concussion during the 2016 season.

The investigation examined every game Brady played in last season, as well as his medical records.

“There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement Wednesday. “The health and safety of our players is our foremost priority, and we want to ensure that all our players have and continue to receive the best care possible.”

The league also found no wrongdoing on the part of the Patriots.

“This review identified no evidence of any deviation from the protocol by the Patriots’ medical staff or the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants assigned to Patriots’ games or any indication that Mr. Brady sustained a concussion or reported signs or symptoms consistent with having sustained a concussion,” McCarthy said.

The probe was ordered after Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, said in a May interview with “CBS This Morning” that the quarterback had suffered a concussion last season.

“Like, he had a concussion last year,” Bundchen said in the interview. “I mean, he has concussions, pretty much — I mean, we don’t talk it, but he does have concussions.”

Brady and the Patriots will open the regular season Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images