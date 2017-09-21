Tom Brady Has Great Idea For Bill Belichick’s Christmas Gift This Year

Bill Belichick could be a new man by this time next year.

The New England Patriots head coach insinuated Wednesday while speaking with reporters that he has no plans to buy Tom Brady’s new book, “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.” That doesn’t mean Belichick won’t eventually end up with a copy, though, as the book just might make its way into his stocking come Dec. 25.

Why, you ask? Well, Brady was asked Wednesday about Belichick not buying his book, and the quarterback suggested that maybe he’ll give his coach a copy for Christmas.

📹 Tom Brady might have to give Bill Belichick his new book for Christmas #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/SuaWewrm4D — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) September 20, 2017

Belichick probably will settle for anything this holiday season so long as Brady and the Patriots are playing for another Super Bowl title roughly one month later.

