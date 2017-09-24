Tom Brady (Kind Of) Addresses Donald Trump’s Comments By Supporting Teammates

Tom Brady made a statement of his own Sunday morning … kind of.

The New England Patriots quarterback appeared to weigh on President Donald Trump’s comments about NFL players protesting during the national anthem by posting a photo of him and teammate James White with a buzzword-heavy caption supporting his teammates and fellow players.

The “#nflplayer” seems to be a sign of solidarity with the rest of the league amid ongoing protests, especially in the wake of Trump’s comments Friday and ensuing tweets Sunday morning. But Brady also mentions no one — including Trump — by name in the process. Frankly, it’s the sort of safe stance that’s become a Brady hallmark in the last couple of years.

It’s understandable why someone of Brady’s stature wouldn’t want to rock the boat, and obviously, something is better than nothing. He clearly is showing his support for teammates and opponents alike. However, given Brady’s very public friendship with Trump, there might be some fans who would have liked to see a little bit more in terms of a statement out of the quarterback.

Of course, Brady also will get the chance to expand in his postgame press conference following Sunday afternoon’s game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, another friend of Trump, put out a statement Sunday morning specifically referencing the president, saying he was “deeply disappointed” by Trump’s comments.