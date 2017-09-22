Tom Brady No. 2? Patriots QB Trails Hillary Clinton On Very Important List

Tom Brady isn’t used to being No. 2, but that’s the world we woke up to Friday.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who has won five Super Bowl titles and arguably is the greatest signal-caller in NFL history, came in second place for the first time since the New York Giants defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

And the person to deliver the devastating blow to Brady’s ego was none other than Hillary Clinton.

Yes, you read that right.

As you might know, Brady released his book, “The TB12 Method: How To Achieve A Lifetime Of Sustained Peak Performance” on Monday, and it already has checked in at No. 2 on Amazon’s best-sellers list. It trails Clinton’s new book “What Happened,” which details her loss in the 2016 presidential election.

Overall, that’s not a bad start for Brady’s book, which certainly has some interesting tidbits in it, including how to avoid getting a sunburn.

Hang in there Tom, we’re sure you’ll be No. 1 on this depth chart soon.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images