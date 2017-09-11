Tom Brady Not Interested In Following In Tony Romo’s Footsteps After Retirement

After Tony Romo earned rave reviews in his CBS broadcasting debut, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was asked if he’d ever considered picking up a microphone after hanging up his cleats.

His answer? Absolutely not.

“No, I can be sure of that,” Brady said Monday on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan.” “I don’t know. It’s never been something that I have been interested in doing.”

Though a career in the booth isn’t in Brady’s future, he’s unlikely to fade from the public eye after his playing days are over. He recently wrote a book, “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance,” set to hit stores next week, and has said he plans to become a full-time advocate for TB12 once he retires from the NFL.

And that day might not come for some time. Though he looked surprisingly human against the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday in his first regular-season game as a 40-year-old, Brady is coming off one of the best seasons of his career and remains one of the league’s top signal-callers.

Romo retired this spring at age 36 after suffering an injury during the 2016 preseason and subsequently losing his job as the Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback. He called his first game as a TV analyst Sunday, joining Jim Nantz on the broadcast of the Oakland Raiders’ win over the Tennessee Titans.

"I've got $5 this is a run to the left." Romo already creating a broadcasting legacy betting on plays before they happen…and being right. pic.twitter.com/PWRf754qBM — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) September 10, 2017

