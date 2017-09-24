Tom Brady Supports Aaron Rodgers’ Statement Of Unity After Trump’s Rant

FOXBORO, Mass. — While many of Donald Trump’s statements have been rather divisive, his latest rant appears to be having the opposite effect on NFL players.

Speaking at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Friday, Trump sounded off on NFL players who protest “The Star-Spangled Banner,” saying they should be “fired” in a rant that featured some colorful language.

Several NFL players spoke out against Trump following the tirade, including New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty and Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett. Bennett’s quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, became the latest NFL star to share his thoughts on the matter with an Instagram post Sunday morning.

#unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

Rodgers not only has the support of his Packers teammates, he’s also being backed by another elite QB: Tom Brady. Although Brady took to Instagram to make his own personal statement on the issue, he made sure to acknowledge Rodgers’ efforts with a simple comment on the photo.

Tom Brady on Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram pic.twitter.com/OFFcifzGRa — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) September 24, 2017

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also condemned Trump, saying he is “deeply disappointed” by the tone of the president’s recent comments.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports Images