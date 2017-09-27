Tom Brady Wins AFC Offensive Player Of The Week Again After Five-Touchdown Game

Tom Brady was not great in Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season. But since then, he’s been phenomenal.

The New England Patriots quarterback completed 25 of 35 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns in Sunday’s 36-33 come-from-behind win over the Houston Texans, earning him AFC Player of the Week honors for the second consecutive week.

Player of the Week. Again. Back-to-back weeks for the fourth time in his career. pic.twitter.com/MQvikIc9J2 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 27, 2017

In his last two games — both Patriots wins — Brady has completed 74.3 percent of his passes for 825 yards and eight touchdowns with zero interceptions. He leads the NFL in touchdown passes this season despite not throwing a single one in New England’s season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Sunday’s contest, Brady led the Patriots on a 75-yard drive in the final 2:24 that culminated in a 25-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks. That score allowed New England to hold off the upset-minded Texans, who entered the game as 14-point underdogs.

Brady and the Patriots will host the Carolina Panthers this Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

