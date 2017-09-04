Tom Brady Wishes Jacoby Brissett Well After Trade: ‘I Loved My Time With Him’

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady had some kind words for Jacoby Brissett two days after his former understudy was traded from the New England Patriots to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

“He’s a great young player,” Brady said of Brissett, who spent his rookie season with the Patriots after being drafted in the third round last spring. “I loved my time with him. He was a great person, friend, teammate. He always will be. I want nothing but the very best for him.”

In return for Brissett, who appeared in three games early last season, the Patriots received wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, a third-year pro who has yet to live up to his potential since being drafted 29th overall in 2015.

The Patriots played the Colts just once during Dorsett’s first two seasons, and Brady said he still is getting to know his newest target.

“I mean, I just met him (Sunday),” Brady said. “I don’t know much about him, so we’ll see. I think he’s a young player and he’s trying to learn our system, but he’s just coming in, trying to work hard and figure out what to do.”

Dorsett caught 33 passes for 528 yards and two touchdowns last season.

With Andrew Luck sidelined for at least Week 1, Brissett, a third-stringer in New England, will enter the regular season as Indianapolis’ No. 2 quarterback behind veteran Scott Tolzien.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images