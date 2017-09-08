Tom Brady’s Angry Face Vs. Chiefs Becomes NFL Season’s First Big Meme

There already is a new meme for the 2017 NFL season, and New England Patriots fans might not appreciate it very much.
The Kansas City Chiefs ran all over the Patriots’ defense in Thursday’s season opener en route to a 42-27 win over the defending Super Bowl champions at Gillette Stadium. While quarterback Tom Brady was on the sideline watching said defense, he (obviously) didn’t look too happy.
And unfortunately for Brady, his pout quickly became a meme early Friday.
There was one very meta tweet.
And, another Brady meme made an appearance in the newest one.
At the end of the day, though, we’re sure Brady isn’t too concerned about some memes when he and the Patriots still have 15 regular-season games left.
