Tom Brady’s Angry Face Vs. Chiefs Becomes NFL Season’s First Big Meme

There already is a new meme for the 2017 NFL season, and New England Patriots fans might not appreciate it very much.

The Kansas City Chiefs ran all over the Patriots’ defense in Thursday’s season opener en route to a 42-27 win over the defending Super Bowl champions at Gillette Stadium. While quarterback Tom Brady was on the sideline watching said defense, he (obviously) didn’t look too happy.

And unfortunately for Brady, his pout quickly became a meme early Friday.

Tom Brady x Curb pic.twitter.com/RQ3lcfOED7 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 8, 2017

When the artisanal small batch grocer runs out of dairy-free avocado almond milk ice-cream. pic.twitter.com/KaJenWRwmv — James Dator (@James_Dator) September 8, 2017

“When I see that carb-eating defensive coordinator…” pic.twitter.com/8IplQamVxp — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) September 8, 2017

When all of your scrappy 5'7 receivers are injured pic.twitter.com/mJDdabj67Q — Zito (@_Zeets) September 8, 2017

Before tonight Tom Brady was 105-0 when leading at the start of the 4th quarter at home. He is now 105-1. pic.twitter.com/E8WcZutIe0 — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) September 8, 2017

When the alarm clock goes off but you were already awake pic.twitter.com/HxSbYMK8xa — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 8, 2017

There was one very meta tweet.

when you're struggling to think of a relatable, real-life scenario for the latest sports meme pic.twitter.com/rlr9uBEyad — nick (@nick_pants) September 8, 2017

And, another Brady meme made an appearance in the newest one.

At the end of the day, though, we’re sure Brady isn’t too concerned about some memes when he and the Patriots still have 15 regular-season games left.