Tom Brady’s Annual Hype Video Will Get You Fired Up For Patriots Season

If, for some reason, you’re in need of extra motivation to get fired up for the New England Patriots first game, look no further than Tom Brady’s social media accounts.

Ever since the Patriots quarterback upped his social media presence in recent years, he typically posts hype videos before big games, including season openers. And ahead of Thursday’s Week 1 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium, TB12 continued that trend.

See Brady’s latest hype video in the Instagram post below:

When you are silent, it speaks. A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

There’s a lot going on here.

First of all, including Alan Watts’ famous speech, “What If Money Was no Object,” is a solid choice, as Brady clearly has the financial stability necessary to focus on what he likes doing. Backing the video with the Hans Zimmer-composed music from “Interstellar” also is a nice touch, although a football game really isn’t comparable to hurtling yourself into a black hole in an effort to save the human race — but that’s neither here nor there.

Overall, it’s a decent video from Brady, but not his best. That honor likely goes to the Bruce Lee-Inspired video he dropped prior to last season’s AFC divisional-round matchup with the Houston Texans.

