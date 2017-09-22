Tom Brady’s ‘TB12 Method’ Has Unique Strategy For Avoiding Sunburns

Even the sun can’t touch Tom Brady.

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots quarterback released his new book, “The TB12 Method.” And among the book’s many tips for a healthier life is Brady’s unique strategy for preventing sunburns.

The 40-year-old signal-caller claims he used to get sunburned all the time, but since he started drinking copious amounts of water he doesn’t turn pink even when he gets a lot of sun.

“When I was growing up, and outside in the sun, I got sunburned a lot,” Brady wrote, via SB Nation. “These days, even if I get an adequate amount of sun, I won’t get a sunburn, which I credit to the amount of water I drink … When I once told that to my sister, she said, “You mean you don’t have to use all those moisturizers and facial products to keep my skin looking good? … I think you should market your TB12 Electrolytes as a beauty product. I just laughed.”

We guess you can add being impervious to sunburns to the long list of things that should go on Brady’s eventual plaque in Canton, Ohio.

