Torey Krug Injury: Bruins D-Man Out At Least 3 Weeks With Fractured Jaw

Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug will get a late start to the 2017-18 season after an unfortunate preseason injury.

The Bruins D-man made an early exit from Tuesday’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings after taking a puck to the face. The B’s announced Thursday morning Krug suffered a non-displaced fracture jaw fracture and will be out at least three weeks.

He’ll then be re-evaluated before he’s able to make a return.

A three-week absence means Krug likely would miss at least the team’s first two regular-season games, Oct. 5 and Oct. 9 home games against the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche. If Krug was cleared after three weeks, he could return for the team’s first road trip, starting Oct. 11 in Colorado.

That means the Bruins will have to wait until then before they’re able to continue the experiment of pairing Krug with rookie blueliner Charlie McAvoy as the team’s top pair. Head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated that’s something he’d like to try, and the two were skating together Tuesday before Krug left with the injury.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images