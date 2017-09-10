Torey Krug, Kevan Miller Ready To Go For Bruins After Late-Season Injuries

The Boston Bruins are ready to go with the NHL season set to start in less than a month.

The Bruins were at Fenway Park with the Florida Panthers as the two hockey teams joined the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays to collect donations for Hurricane Irma victims before and during Sunday’s game. So Bruins defensemen Torey Krug and Kevan Miller stopped by the NESN set to talk hockey with Tom Caron during “Red Sox Gameday Live.”

Both Krug (knee) and Miller (shoulder) were injured late into last season, but Bruins fans should be happy to know they’re doing well. Hear it from them, plus much more, in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images