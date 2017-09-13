Tottenham Vs. Dortmund Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Tottenahm Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund will fight for their UEFA Champions League lives right out of the gate.

The teams will meet Wednesday at Wembley Stadium in their Champions League Group H opener. Both are enjoying strong starts to their domestic season and they’ll be keen to carry that form into continental competition. The winner will emerge as early favorite to progress from the group, which also includes two-time defending champion Real Madrid.

Tottenham will be without Victor Wanyama due to injury, while Deli Alli won’t play due to suspension.

A groin injury will sideline Dortmund’s Marc Bartra for his team’s Tottenham test.

Here’s how to watch Tottenham vs. Dortmund online.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports