Toys’R’Us Releasing Hendrick Motorsport Darlington Throwback Diecast Set

Hendrick Motorsports ran some pretty memorable paint scheme for throwback night at Darlington Raceway, and it’s commemorating them in a way that NASCAR fans young and old alike can appreciate.

Lionel Racing and Toys”R”Us are set to release a diecast box set that includes 1:64-scale replicas of Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Kasey Kahne and Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s cars from the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500. In addition, each car comes with a miniature version of the hood, complete with the drivers numbers and signatures printed on them.

It’s not clear whether any other teams’ Darlington paint schemes will be replicated by Lionel, but even if they are, we’re not surprised it chose Hendrick for the first box set.

After all, Elliott’s tribute to his father, Bill, and Earnhardt’s recreation of the AC Delco car he drove to two-consecutive Xfinity Series championships were two of the most talked about paint schemes.